EU Council updates list of non-EU countries for which member states should gradually lift travel restrictions

Gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU – updated list (16 July 2020)

Starting from 1 July 2020, member states started gradually lifting the travel restrictions at the external borders for residents of some third countries. The list has been updated on 16 July 2020 and includes the following countries:

Algeria

Australia

Canada

Georgia

Japan

Morocco

New Zealand

Rwanda

South Korea

Thailand

Tunisia

Uruguay

China, subject to confirmation of reciprocity

Residents of Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican should be considered as EU residents for this purpose.

Compared to the previous list issued on 30 June, Serbia and Montenegro disappeared from the list.

This list will be reviewed and, as the case may be, updated every two weeks. The list is based on the criteria and conditions set out in the recommendation adopted by the Council on 30 June 2020.