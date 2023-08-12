July 2023 becomes Malta International Airport’s busiest month since 2019

In July, Malta International Airport experienced its busiest month since 2019, welcoming a total of 848,716 passengers. This surpassed the previous record held by August 2019 by over 25,000 passengers.

Despite a 3.8% increase in seat capacity due to larger aircraft, the seat load factor (SLF) rose by 2.1% compared to pre-pandemic levels, reaching 89.1%.

Italy remained the most connected market with flights to 20 airports, while the UK followed as the second most popular market. Notably, the French market saw remarkable growth of 52% compared to 2019, securing the third spot. Spain experienced a modest 1.2% increase in passenger traffic over pre-pandemic levels.

The upcoming August holiday season is expected to be even busier, with peak traffic forecasted on August 17th and 24th, each anticipated to surpass 32,000 passengers. Travellers on these days are advised to arrive at the terminal at least two hours before departure.