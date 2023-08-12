Transport Canada orders Boeing 737 MAX operators to limit the use of anti-icing systems

Transport Canada has issued a new directive for Boeing 737 MAX jets in Canada, requiring airlines to limit the use of the engine anti-icing system due to safety concerns.

The directive was prompted by a similar directive from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which found that prolonged use of the anti-icing system in dry air conditions could lead to engine inlet cowl damage and potentially cause parts of the engine cover to come loose. This could pose risks to the aircraft’s structure and passengers.

The directive affects the 108 Boeing 737 MAX jets operating in Canada, and it comes into effect on August 25. Airlines like Air Canada, WestJet, and Flair Airlines have acknowledged the directive, stating that it won’t impact passenger service.

The Boeing 737 MAX has faced various issues, including its grounding worldwide in 2019 after two crashes, leading to redesigns and safety improvements before its return to service.