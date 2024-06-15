Airbus and Boeing might have used “fake” titanium

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating allegations that Boeing and Airbus used titanium in their planes with falsified authenticity documents. Spirit Aerosystems, a key supplier based in Wichita, Kansas, identified the issue and quarantined the suspect titanium. They have conducted over 1,000 tests to confirm the material’s properties and ensure airworthiness.

Boeing has acknowledged the issue, indicating that a distributor may have provided incorrect records. The company has issued guidelines to suppliers to prevent further incidents and is removing affected parts from aeroplanes before delivery. Boeing maintains that the in-service fleet remains safe.

Airbus, which controls about 60% of the commercial airline market compared to Boeing’s 40%, is also aware of the situation and has performed tests confirming continued airworthiness.

This investigation adds to Boeing’s challenges, including ongoing federal probes into safety issues, a “Dutch roll” incident involving a 737 MAX, and concerns about inspections on its 787 Dreamliner jets. Despite these issues, both companies emphasise the safety and quality of their aircraft.