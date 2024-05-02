airBaltic expands summer 2024 network from Tallinn with three new destinations

airBaltic announces the launch of its summer season 2024, introducing three new routes from Tallinn to Billund (Denmark), Malta, and Burgas (Bulgaria).

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic, highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and offering diverse travel options for passengers. The expansion also includes increased flight frequencies to popular European destinations, all accessible from Tallinn with seamless connections through the main hub in Riga.

Tallinn Airport expresses enthusiasm for the new routes, particularly highlighting the child-friendly attractions in Billund and the appeal of Burgas and Malta for beach vacations and cultural experiences.

Additionally, airBaltic offers Business Class tickets, providing passengers with a full-service fare package. With a network spanning over 130 routes, airBaltic continues to expand its reach, adding 17 new routes from all its bases and including seven new countries in the Balkan region.