Air Arabia resumes its flights from Sharjah, UAE, to Basra in Iraq

Air Arabia has resumed its flights to Basra, Iraq, from Sharjah International Airport as of June 7, 2024. This marks the airline’s fourth direct route to Iraq, complementing its existing services to Baghdad, Najaf, and Erbil. The new route operates four times weekly, with flights departing Sharjah at 14:00 and arriving in Basra at 14:50, and returning from Basra at 15:30 to arrive in Sharjah at 18:20. The flights are conducted on Airbus A321 aircraft on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The inaugural flight to Basra was celebrated with a water cannon salute and a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Basra International Airport, attended by representatives from both Air Arabia and the airport. Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia, emphasised the airline’s commitment to offering affordable travel options and enhancing travel and trade ties between the UAE and Iraq.

Passengers can book flights via the Air Arabia website, call centre, or travel agencies. Air Arabia’s fleet consists of 72 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, equipped with amenities such as ‘SkyTime’ in-flight streaming and ‘SkyCafe’ onboard catering services. The airline also offers the ‘Air Rewards’ loyalty programme, allowing passengers to earn, transfer, and spend points.