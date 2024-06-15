Russian military plane violates Swedish airspace and is intercepted

A Russian Su-24 plane (NATO code “Fencer”) violated Swedish airspace near Gotland’s southern tip on a Friday afternoon, according to the Swedish Armed Forces. Despite attempts by the Swedish defence to communicate with the plane, it did not respond, prompting two Jas-39 Gripen jets to intercept it.

The Swedish government, led by Foreign Minister Tobias Billström, plans to summon the Russian ambassador to address the incident, calling the behaviour unacceptable. Defence Minister Pål Jonson also criticised the action as unprofessional.

Air Force Chief Jonas Wikman noted that while the violation was brief, it demonstrated a lack of respect for Sweden’s territorial integrity and reflects the broader, increasingly aggressive security environment. Former lieutenant colonel Jörgen Elfving suggested the violation could either be a pilot error or an intentional act to signal opposition to Sweden’s NATO membership or gather intelligence.

This incident follows a similar violation in 2022 involving Russian aircraft over Gotland and recent suspicions of Russian aircraft entering Finnish airspace.