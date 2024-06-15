Cologne/Bonn Airport ready for UEFA EURO 2024 tournament

Cologne Bonn Airport is gearing up for EURO 2024, which runs from June 14 to July 14, 2024, in Germany. The airport is ready to welcome passengers, fans, teams, and staff to the football tournament. The terminals are adorned with UEFA animations and European Championship flags, and a 3.5-metre high replica of the European Championship trophy is displayed in Terminal 1 for photo opportunities.

Volunteers at “Welcome Desks” are available to assist travellers, and a specially branded electric bus will transport passengers on the apron. The airport has been preparing for months, coordinating with the City of Cologne, authorities, and German air traffic control. Cologne will host five matches, including four group-phase games and one round-of-16 match, leading to about 160 additional flights and an expected 30,000 extra passengers. Teams from Hungary, Scotland, and England, along with fans for other matches in North Rhine-Westphalia, will pass through the airport.

Information about the tournament and related activities can be found on the airport’s website and social media channels.