Cessna Citation Ascend test programme soars ahead as second flight test article successfully takes flight

Textron Aviation announced the successful flight of its second Cessna Citation Ascend flight test article (P1) on June 13, 2024, marking a significant step towards the aircraft’s certification. The P1 aircraft, the first conforming production flight test aircraft, follows the prototype that first flew in 2023. The Citation Ascend, unveiled at the 2023 European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE), is expected to enter service in 2025.

Piloted by Michael Bradfield and Maurice Girard, the initial P1 flight lasted 1 hour and 24 minutes, reaching an altitude of 13,500 feet and a speed of 308 knots. The aircraft will be used primarily for systems testing, including propulsion, human factors, environmental control, and avionics. Chris Hearne, senior vice president of Engineering, expressed confidence in the programme’s momentum and praised the team involved.

The certification programme, utilising both the prototype and P1, has accumulated over 400 flight hours. The Citation Ascend is designed based on customer feedback, featuring Pratt & Whitney Canada PW545D engines for fuel efficiency and thrust, Garmin G5000 avionics with autothrottle technology, and a Honeywell RE100 [XL] Auxiliary Power Unit.

The aircraft offers modern amenities, including a flat floor for increased legroom, 19 USB charging ports, three universal outlets, and a standard seating configuration for nine passengers.