US fines Emirates $1.8 million for violating flight restrictions over Iraq

The U.S. Transportation Department has fined Emirates $1.8 million for operating flights below the permitted altitude over Iraq, violating U.S. restrictions.

This penalty pertains to numerous flights between December 2021 and August 2022, during which Emirates’ planes flew below 32,000 feet over Iraq, a region off-limits to U.S. airlines due to safety concerns. The flights were part of a code-sharing agreement with JetBlue Airways, allowing the American carrier to sell seats on Emirates flights.

Emirates, previously fined $400,000 in 2020 for similar violations, claimed the flights descended below 32,000 feet only upon directives from air traffic controllers. The consent order allows for $300,000 of the fine to be waived if Emirates complies with U.S. restrictions for a year.

The code-sharing agreement between Emirates and JetBlue ended in October 2022, shortly before Emirates commenced a similar partnership with United Airlines.