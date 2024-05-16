Flughafen Wien AG records robust Q1 performance with positive outlook for 2024

Flughafen Wien AG has reported a strong performance in the first quarter of 2024, marked by significant increases in passenger traffic, revenue, and earnings.

With 7.6 million passengers in the Flughafen Wien Group, representing a 13.8% rise, and a notable 16.6% revenue growth to €210.3 million, the airport is witnessing a promising trajectory. The Group’s net profit surged to €37.2 million, indicating a 48.9% improvement.

April 2024 continued this upward trend, with 3.4 million passengers in the group and 2.6 million at Vienna Airport alone. Investments exceeding €200 million in 2024 reflect the company’s commitment to future growth, including projects like the Southern Expansion terminal.

Malta Airport reported an increase in passenger volume in the month of April 2024 to 774,562 travellers(+9.3%). In contrast, Kosice Airport showed a decline in passenger volume to 38,476 (-7.6%).

With forecasts anticipating approximately 39 million passengers in the Flughafen Wien Group and around 30 million at Vienna Airport for 2024, coupled with a slightly enhanced financial guidance, Flughafen Wien AG remains optimistic about its prospects.