Flight from Glasgow to Tenerife diverted to Shannon due to alleged onboard assault

A Jet2 flight from Glasgow, Scotland to Tenerife South was diverted to Shannon International Airport in Ireland on June 12 after a young man allegedly attacked a woman on board.

Flight LS155, operated by Boeing737-800 registered G-JZBR, departed at 15:30 but landed in Ireland shortly after takeoff due to the incident. The suspect, a young man around 20 years old and reportedly intoxicated, began fighting with the cabin crew and other passengers shortly after takeoff.

Irish police (Gardaí) detained the shirtless man, who was tied hand and foot, and escorted him off the plane. The arrest was captured on video and shared on social media. The accused is being held under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a station in County Clare, Ireland, while the police investigate the incident.

Passengers were delayed but eventually reached Tenerife South’s Reina Sofía Airport with a different aircraft and crew.

Jet2 has announced a lifetime ban for the individual and plans to seek compensation for the diversion costs, which are estimated to be in the five-figure range. The airline emphasised that such behaviour is unacceptable and warned that similar actions would have severe consequences.