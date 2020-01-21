Luxembourg airport recorded 9% increase to 4.4 million passengers increase in 2019

4,4 million passengers in 2019 a plus of 9% compared to 2018

New record month in July 2019 with over 430,000 passengers

Visit LUX stand at the Foire Vakanz in Hall 8C stand 45

Luxembourg Airport closes the traffic year 2019 with the total number of 4.4 million passengers. Traveller growth was with a roughly 9% increase slightly lower than last year. The month of July remained the record month with a total of 430,000 passengers.

This increase in passenger figures is due, among other things, to the launch of new routes. Furthermore, there were the following new destinations in 2019: Budapest / Hungary, Edinburg / Scotland, Mahon /Menorca, Marsa Alam / Egypt, Marseille / France, Split / Croatia, Stockholm / Sweden and Toulouse / France.

For 2020, Luxair Luxembourg Airlines already announced new routes from LUX to Brindisi and Florence in Italy and Montpellier and Nantes in France.

What else? The passengers in the focus – nail bar and click and collect shopping

With the increase in direct destinations, Luxembourg airport connects people to 89 airports in Europe and the Middle East. In addition to the various choice of flight destinations, Luxembourg airport focuses on improving the passenger’s experience. New at Luxembourg airport is the nail bar Mademoiselle Vernis, which is located before and after the security to beautify the passengers’ journey. For those who want to gain time and benefit from a 10% discount while shopping at the Aelia Duty-Free at Luxembourg Airport, the click and collect system is available at www.aeliadutyfree.lu.