Blue Islands trials direct Luxembourg service from Jersey

Blue Islands announces a trial of direct flights from Jersey to Luxembourg, aiming to facilitate easier access between these key jurisdictions, particularly for the business community.

The service, commencing on May 14, will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays for four weeks.

CEO Rob Veron emphasises the convenience of departure times and avoiding airport changes, highlighting potential time savings for business travellers.

The airline seeks support from businesses during the trial to determine the feasibility of launching a permanent direct service. Positive feedback from businesses like Crestbridge indicates the potential impact of this service on improving connectivity and reducing travel hassle.