Luxcargo Handling S.A. to take over Luxair’s ramp and cargo handling activities

Luxcargo Handling S.A. (LCH), a wholly owned subsidiary of Cargolux, has been granted a licence for ramp handling at Luxembourg Airport. This decision follows a competitive tender process for two ground handling licenses and allows LCH to handle both Cargolux and third-party airlines. LCH is set to take over Luxair’s ramp and warehouse handling operations at Findel airport in Luxembourg.

Richard Forson, Cargolux President & CEO, sees this transition as a significant opportunity to strengthen Cargolux’s position in the air cargo industry and improve service offerings to customers. He emphasises the seamless relationship between Cargolux and Luxair’s cargo handling teams over the years and expresses confidence in a smooth transition.

With over 50 years of experience as an all-cargo carrier, Cargolux aims to meet the challenges and demands of efficient cargo handling. Operations under LCH are slated to begin in 2024.