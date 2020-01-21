British Airways Airbus A350-1000 damaged during hard landing at Tel Aviv Airport

Bart Noëth
LONDON, UK:
British Airways A350 at London Heathrow on 29 July 2019
(Picture by Nick Morrish/British Airways)

On 19 January, a British Airways Airbus A350-1000 (G-XWBD) operated flight BA163 between London Heathrow, United Kingdom and Tel Aviv, Israel.

During landing at Tel Aviv, however, the aircraft suffered a hard landing. A passenger reported that the ceiling panels in the rear galley came down. Avherald.com writes that hard landing checks revealed damage to the aircraft.

On 21 January, the aircraft was still grounded at the Israeli airport but is expected to be ferried back to London. Only a few months ago, the aircraft was damaged during a paint shop mishap.

