Ryanair launches new Kerry route to Manchester for Summer 2020

Ryanair today (21 Jan) announced a new Kerry route to Manchester which will operate twice weekly commencing in March 2020, as part of Ryanair’s extended Kerry Summer 2020 schedule.

Kerry consumers and visitors can now book their summer holidays on 7 routes as far out as October 2020, flying on the lowest fares and with the greenest/cleanest major airline in Europe, with the lowest CO 2 emissions per passenger/kilometre.

To celebrate its new Kerry to Manchester route, Ryanair has launched a seat sale on its European network with fares from just €14.99 for travel from now until the end of March 2020, which must be booked by Thursday (23 Jan), only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Eimear Ryan said:

“Ryanair is pleased to announce a new Kerry route to Manchester, commencing in March, which will operate, twice weekly, as part of our summer 2020 schedule. Customers in Kerry can now book flights to Manchester as far out as October 2020.

To celebrate this new route, we are releasing seats for sale on our European network with fares from just €14.99 for travel from now until the end of March 2020, which must be booked by Thursday (23 Jan). Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”

Kerry Airport CEO, John Mulhern, said:

“We have worked closely with Ryanair to secure this important new route which we believe will be a success and a welcome addition to our schedule of flights. Manchester has long been the most sought-after destination among passengers and the introduction of the new service between Kerry and Manchester heading into the summer season will have a positive economic impact on a range of sectors in the county.”

21 Jan 2020