Ryanair Boeing 737-800 sustains damage in Stansted Airport collision

On 4 October, a Ryanair Boeing 737-800 with registration EI-EGD encountered an unfortunate incident at Stansted Airport, United Kingdom. The aircraft, operating as flight FR2861 from Luxemburg, sustained damage to its right wing when it collided with the roof of a catering truck while taxiing into gate 62.

The collision occurred due to the truck driver’s failure to yield to the 737, leading to a last-minute attempt to brake that proved insufficient to avoid the impact. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported from the incident.

The aircraft remains grounded to date, awaiting necessary repairs to its damaged wing.

