4.42 million passengers at Katowice airport in 2022 – Passenger traffic reaches 91% of record-breaking 2019

The Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL SA) has summarised passenger traffic in 2022 at Katowice Wojciech Korfanty International Airport in Pyrzowice, Poland.

In December 2022, 253 890 passengers, 89 461 more (+54.4%) than the year before, travelled via the regular and charter network of flights at Katowice Airport. Consequently, 2022 concluded with 4 419 091 passengers handled in total traffic, i.e. 2 090 118 more (+89.7%) than in 2021. In 2022, Katowice Airport observed a total of 40 123 aircraft take-offs and landings, 11 267 more (+39.0%) in comparison with 2021.

In 2022, 2 400 497 passengers, 1 378 473 more (+134.9%) than in 2021, travelled on regular flights offered by Wizz Air, Ryanair, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa and KLM. During the last twelve months, passengers most often travelled from Katowice Airport on regular flights to: Dortmund (354 748 passengers), London-Luton (200 366), London-Stansted (148 761), Eindhoven (105 633) and Cologne-Bonn (91 538). The following countries were the most popular in regular traffic: The United Kingdom (500 000 passengers), Germany (496 667), Italy (347 014), Spain (161 528) and Norway (154 726).

2 000 119 passengers, i.e. 706 507 more (+54.6%) in comparison with the same time period in 2021, were served on regular flights handled for travel agencies from January to the end of December 2022. The most popular charter destinations at Katowice Airport: Antalya (435 664 passengers), Hurghada (146 787), Marsa Alam (136 968), Rhodes (89 598) and Heraklion (83 026). The most popular countries in charter traffic at Katowice Airport in 2022: Turkey (564 870 passengers), Greece (385 516), Egypt (331 658), Spain (190 066) and Bulgaria (111 095).

“Last year saw the return of air travels after two years of the biggest crisis in the history of aviation. Traffic returned to Katowice Airport unusually quickly; the result from 2022 was 91% of the record-breaking 2019, making Katowice Airport one of the top Polish regional airports when it comes to restoration of traffic. In spite of the fact that the first quarter of 2022 was characterized by pandemic restrictions, more than two million passengers were handled at Katowice Airport for the second time in the airport’s history. Only six thousand passengers remained to surpass the record-breaking 2019 result in this segment of traffic. It was a good year for Katowice Airport. Quick improvement of passenger traffic was one element which made it possible to stabilize the financial situation; resultantly, we are already thinking about next infrastructure projects,” said Artur Tomasik, the President of the Board of the Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL SA).

DEVELOPMENT OF REGULAR AND CHARTER NETWORK

In 2022, some considerable events took place when it comes to the development of the regular and charter network at Katowice Airport. On 30 October (Sunday), KLM Royal Dutch Airlines launched flights from Amsterdam to Katowice Airport. Currently, the route is handled six times a week (excluding Wednesdays); thus, the region acquired another route to a big European hub airport.

Furthermore, following KLM, in December 2022 another traditional air carrier announced its debut at Katowice Airport. On 3 March 2023, Turkish Airlines will launch flights connecting Katowice Airport and Istanbul.

In 2022, Katowice Airport proved its potential in the area of direct long-haul charter flights. During “Winter 2022/2023,” there are six direct long-haul charter routes handled with a wide-body LOT Polish Airlines Boeing 787-8 “Dreamliner” available at Katowice Airport. Five of them are handled for Rainbow Tours, namely: Cancun in Mexico, Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, Varadero in Cuba, and Phuket and Bangkok in Thailand. The sixth route, i.e. Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, is handled for TUI and Coral Travel.

“KLM and Turkish Airlines’ decision to enter Katowice Airport is a very important event in the airport’s history, as inhabitants of the Silesian Voivodeship gain access to two big hub airports: Amsterdam and Istanbul. It is the best proof that we have not slept through the pandemic, as we have intensively negotiated with various air carriers; our efforts have had a wonderful outcome. We are also glad that Katowice Airport is strengthening its position in charter traffic with each season, including winter seasons; the current network of long-haul charter flights is the richest in the airport’s history.”

Pyrzowice, 16th January 2023