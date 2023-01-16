Antwerp Airport welcomes first Luxair flight to London City Airport

This morning, 16 January, Luxair operated its first flight from Antwerp Airport, Belgium. The Luxembourg-based airline will connect London City Airport, United Kingdom four times a week until the end of March, from 29 March (Summer 2023) the number of flights will be increased to 5 flights a week.

At exactly 08:40 (UTC +1), the De Havilland Dash 8-400 (registered LX-LQI) landed at Antwerp Airport. In the terminal, the route was officially opened by Koen Kennis (Antwerp Alderman for Mobility and Tourism), Eric Dumas (CEO Antwerp Airport), Thomas Fischer (Luxair CCO) and Robert Sinclair (CEO London City Airport).

Winter 2022/2023: Four weekly rotations between London City and Antwerp

Summer 2023: a new flight will be added on Wednesday, bringing the weekly number of flights to five during the summer season

Eric Dumas (CEO Antwerp Airport): “The relaunch of the route to London City is an important milestone for our airport. It is an iconic connection that has existed for more than 25 years. We are particularly pleased that as of today our airport is once again connected to the British capital.”

“Antwerp and London are two important economic and cultural cities. A fast connection between the two cities is therefore important. As of today, both business and leisure travelers can once again travel from one metropolis to the other in one hour. We are particularly pleased that Luxair recognizes the importance and potential of this route and is establishing itself at our airport today,” Dumas continued.

Thomas Fischer (Luxair Chief Commercial Officer): “Today Luxair is proud to officially launch its direct flights between Antwerp and London City, in partnership with these two international airports. We are delighted to expand our cooperation with them. A cooperation based on trust, quality of service and sustainability. Our airline caters to both leisure and business passengers, offering the best possible service to the communities of Antwerp and London. As a high-quality niche player, we believe in the potential of this new route!”

Robert Sinclair (CEO London City Airport): “We have long been longing to relaunch the route between London City and Antwerp Airport and I am delighted that Luxair sees its potential. Not least because this will also be the only direct connection between these two dynamic and culturally rich European metropolises.”

Koen Kennis (Antwerp Alderman for Mobility and Tourism): “2022 ended on a positive note for Antwerp Airport, with excellent figures and with the announcement of vision from the Flemish government guaranteeing the future of the airport. The launch of Luxair flights to and from London means that we can also start 2023 with good news.”

Passengers boarding at @antwerpairport on this @LuxairAirlines Da Havilland Dash8-400 (registered LX-LQI) destination @LondonCityAir . Now four weekly flights. From Summer 2023, the airline from Luxembourg will add a fifth weekly. pic.twitter.com/VsGCrhCbXH — Aviation24.be (@aviation24_be) January 16, 2023

Time efficient airports

The new flight connection with Luxair once again enables fast and comfortable inter-city travel. Fast transit times at both airports and excellent punctuality rates are great assets for both business and leisure travelers.

Second new route this winter

For the second time in a few weeks, a new airline is launching operations at our airport.

“With Luxair and SkyAlps, this winter we welcome two new airlines not yet operating in Belgium. Both companies see the strengths our regional airport has and are capitalizing on them. Antwerp Airport remains strongly committed to route development. We are continuing talks with various airlines to further increase our offer. The airport aims to welcome 310,000 passengers a year by 2025. This is a good start,” Dumas says.

The aircraft

The flights are operated with a De Havilland Dash DHC-8-Q400 that seats 76 passengers. The Dash DHC-8 Q400 aircraft is an extremely fast turboprop aircraft that can travel short distances almost as fast as a regional turbojet. On top of that, it is also a very fuel-efficient aircraft. Its CO2 emissions are 40% below the European average.

Winter 2022/2023 : Four weekly flights between Antwerp and London City

From January 16, 2023, there will be 4 weekly flights to and from London City. This on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Summer 2023 : Five weekly flights between Antwerp and London City

From March 29, 2023, a new flight will be added on Wednesdays, bringing the weekly number of flights to five during the summer season. This on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday).

Prices and bookings

Booking a flight can be done at www.luxair.lu. Prices start from €49.95 for a one-way ticket (including taxes).