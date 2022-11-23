Eurowings expands in Sweden with new direct route between Berlin and Gothenburg

German low-cost airline Eurowings is expanding with another direct route from Gothenburg Landvetter, Sweden as from Summer 2023. The Lufthansa subsidiary will launch a direct route from Berlin Brandenburg, Germany.

“The German capital will become Eurowings’ third destination from Gothenburg, after year-round flights from Düsseldorf and the Summer route from Hamburg,” the Gothenburg Airport press release mentioned.

The airline will add four weekly flights, as from March 2023.

