Strong growth in international travel at Swedavia’s airports in June 2024

In June 2024, Swedavia’s ten airports saw over 3.1 million passengers, maintaining levels comparable to June 2023. International travel increased by 6%, driven by airlines’ investments in new routes, especially at Stockholm Arlanda and Göteborg Landvetter Airports, while domestic travel fell by 20%. Notable increases in international traffic were observed at Göteborg Landvetter (11%) and Stockholm Arlanda (7%).
Swedavia’s summer traffic programme includes 25 new routes, enhancing connectivity to Europe and beyond. New international routes from Stockholm Arlanda include destinations like Toronto and Montreal, while Göteborg Landvetter added Pristina. Despite a weak economy, the demand for international travel remains strong.
Overall, June’s passenger traffic was at 82% of pre-pandemic levels, with Stockholm Arlanda and Göteborg Landvetter airports showing robust recovery. Other Swedavia airports displayed mixed results, with Kiruna and Luleå showing the best recovery trends.
New routes – June and July
Arlanda:
Toronto – Air Canada
Montreal – Air Canada
Billund – Norwegian
Marseille – Transavia FR
Naples – Eurowings
Pristina – SAS
Rhodes – SAS
Heraklion – SAS
Tirana – SAS
Landvetter:
Norwegian – Pristina