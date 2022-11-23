EASA looks into possibility of single-pilot flight operations for commercial air transport

European aviation regulator EASA is looking into the possibility to start single-pilot flight operations. In a ICAO working paper, EASA requested – on behalf of member states – that the “necessary enablers” be created “for a safe and globally harmonized introduction of commercial air transport (CAT) operations of large aircraft with optimised crew/single-pilot operations while ensuring an equivalent or higher level of safety compared to that achieved in current operations.”

While manufacturers are confident about the implementation, pilot associations are more cautious. What in case of an incapacitation ? How about a toilet break ? And will passengers and cabin crew members feel confident?

Next to tackling pilot shortages, the single-pilot concept should also see a reduction in operating costs, the working paper mentioned, but “Potential additional costs related to higher-level ground support and two-way communications should also be considered. On the aircraft manufacturer side, the development and certification of new cockpit designs and associated systems may require significant investment, although these will likely produce safety benefits and savings in the medium/long term.”

The objectives

assess the issues and the feasibility of the implementation of eMCOs in the EU regulatory framework by 2025 by developing a reference risk-assessment framework and investigating a series of key safety hazards and mitigations listed in this document;

assess the issues and the feasibility of the implementation of SiPOs in the EU regulatory framework by 2030 through a preliminary analysis of the related main safety hazards.

The main tasks and deliverables will address the following critical areas

Pilot workload : Ensure that the workload of the single-pilot during the cruise phase of the flight is acceptable in normal, abnormal, and non-normal operations.

