Embraer and TUI sign Services Agreement for the E-Jets E2 fleet

Embraer and the TUI Group announced that they have signed a contract for the Pool Program to support TUI’s fleet of Embraer E195-E2s. The TUI Group will take delivery of three E195-E2 from AerCap on long-term lease. The aircraft, from AerCap’s existing fleet, will be delivered in a comfortable 136-seat single-class configuration in the first half of 2023.

The contract will provide the airline access to component exchanges and repair services for more than 340 reparable parts, plus interchangeable parts for TUI’s Embraer aircraft. Currently, Embraer’s Pool Program supports more than 50 airlines worldwide.

“It’s a pleasure for Embraer to have TUI on board the Pool Program. Beyond having access to all Embraer’s spare parts inventory, TUI will count on the OEM’s expertise to support its E2 fleet,” said Danielle Vardaro, Vice-President of Worldwide Customer Support and Aftermarket Sales, Commercial Aviation, Embraer Services & Support.

“Signing this new agreement with Embraer for the E195-E2 Pool Program, ensures a high component availability and access to a comprehensive support and services package. This will allow us to operate our new E2 jets for our guests according to TUI’s high operational standards”, said Geert Somers, Engineering & Maintenance Director at TUI Airline.

Embraer’s Pool Program is designed to allow airlines to minimize their upfront investment in high-value repairable inventories and resources, while taking advantage of Embraer’s technical expertise and vast repair service provider network for components. The results are significant savings on repair and inventory carrying costs, reduction in required warehousing space, and the virtual elimination of the need for resources required for repair management, while ultimately providing guaranteed performance levels.