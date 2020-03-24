[Coronavirus] Eindhoven Airport remains open, but operations are limited

Eindhoven Airport is scaling back its operations due to the sharp decline in air traffic caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The airport will remain open to ensure passenger flights, often for repatriation purposes, can continue to operate. For air traffic to and from Eindhoven Airport, this means that in the week from 23 until 29 March and until further notice, airlines Ryanair and Wizz Air will continue to serve 28 destinations in Bulgaria, France, Hungary, Ireland, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and the United Kingdom. Special entry and exit conditions apply, of course, and may vary from country to country. Please consult netherlandsworldwide.nl for the latest travel advice from the Dutch government.

Eindhoven Airport advises travellers to keep a close eye on their airline’s website for updated information, as changes to flight schedules are likely to occur.

Amended operating hours for the terminal will apply from Wednesday, 25 March 2020 from 06:15 to 20:00.

Staffing levels at Eindhoven Airport have been adapted to the reduced number of flights. Fewer retail facilities will be open to the public at the airport. Inside the terminal, at this moment only Aviflora and AH To Go remain open to customers.

Due to worldwide developments concerning the corona crisis, the negative travel advice for all Dutch people, EU measures and worldwide travel restrictions, the number of flights and the number of passengers is expected to decrease even further in the coming period. Eindhoven Airport will continue to evaluate the structure of its operations and airport accessibility on an ongoing basis.