Climate protest by Extinction Rebellion causes flight disruptions at Eindhoven Airport

Climate action groups Extinction Rebellion (XR) and Scientist Rebellion (SR) are staging a protest at Eindhoven Airport, calling for drastic reductions in flights and immediate cessation of private jet operations.

Despite warnings from the airport about potential fuelling issues during the protest, XR and SR have assured that flights will not be blocked or postponed. However, several airlines have preemptively adjusted their schedules, leading to cancellations and transfers to alternative airports.

The protest, permitted by the municipality in coordination with law enforcement and airport authorities, aims to amplify demands for halving flight numbers and implementing kerosene taxes.

As travellers brace for disruptions, the city council emphasises the importance of ensuring safety for all involved parties during the demonstration.