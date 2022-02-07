330,674 passengers recorded at Brussels South Charleroi Airport in January 2022 (+300% vs 2021, -40% vs 2019)

Brussels South Charleroi Airport publishes its figures for January 2022 today. They show an increase of 300% over the figures of January 2021, but are still 40% below the figures of January of the record year 2019.
JANUARY 2022
2022
2021
2019
2022 vs 2021
2022 vs 2019
Commercial passengers
Departures
144.220
31.094
263.880
364%
-45%
Arrivals
185.967
51.247
290.503
263%
-36%
Total
330.187
82.341
554.383
301%
-40%
Business Passengers – General Aviation
Departures
202
119
550
70%
-63%
Arrivals
285
141
602
102%
-53%
Total
487
260
1.152
87%
-58%
Total Passengers
330.674
82.601
555.535
300%
-40%