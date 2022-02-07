330,674 passengers recorded at Brussels South Charleroi Airport in January 2022 (+300% vs 2021, -40% vs 2019)

By
André Orban
-
0
54

Brussels South Charleroi Airport publishes its figures for January 2022 today. They show an increase of 300% over the figures of January 2021, but are still 40% below the figures of January of the record year 2019. 

JANUARY 2022

 

2022

2021

2019

2022 vs 2021

2022 vs 2019

Commercial passengers

 

 

 

 

 

Departures

144.220

31.094

263.880

364%

-45%

Arrivals

185.967

51.247

290.503

263%

-36%

Total

330.187

82.341

554.383

301%

-40%

Business Passengers – General Aviation

 

 

 

 

 

Departures

202

119

550

70%

-63%

Arrivals

285

141

602

102%

-53%

Total

487

260

1.152

87%

-58%

Total Passengers

330.674

82.601

555.535

300%

-40%

Charleroi, 7 February 2022

