Brussels South Charleroi Airport strike averted: Management and social partners reach agreement

Charleroi airport can breathe a sigh of relief as an agreement has been brokered between management and social partners, according to an announcement made by Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) management in a press release on Wednesday.

The looming strike, originally scheduled for Thursday, has been called off, paving the way for normal operations at Charleroi airport.

While this immediate crisis has been averted, discussions between social partners and management are set to continue on Friday, ensuring ongoing dialogue and cooperation.