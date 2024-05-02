Ryanair adds Olbia (Sardinia, Italy) to summer 2024 destinations from Brussels South Charleroi

Ryanair inaugurates its new summer ’24 route from Brussels South Charleroi Airport to Olbia, marking the beginning of its operations to this Sardinian destination.

The route will operate four times per week as part of Ryanair’s extensive summer ’24 schedule, which includes a total of eight new routes from Brussels South Charleroi Airport to destinations such as Amman, Cork, and Dubrovnik.

Jade Kirwan, Ryanair’s Head of Communications, expresses excitement about introducing Olbia as a new destination and highlights the airline’s commitment to providing customers with diverse travel options at competitive fares.

With a total of 114 routes operating from Brussels South Charleroi Airport this summer, passengers can now book their flights to these destinations on ryanair.com.