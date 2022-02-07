SmartLynx Airlines to expand its fleet by adding Boeing 737 MAX 8 as new aircraft type

The beginning of 2022 marks a significant milestone in SmartLynx Airlines’ expansion. The leading ACMI and charter operator has signed an agreement with SMBC Aviation Capital to lease two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to meet growing demand from European and overseas markets. This deal launches a successful partnership between the airline and one of the biggest global lessors, with deliveries of the aircraft to SmartLynx Airlines already being underway.

Such strategic expansion into the Boeing aircraft family will allow SmartLynx Airlines to build a reliable fleet that will ensure the provision of even greater and more versatile products and services. Additionally, the longer range of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 opens new market opportunities for SmartLynx Airlines and its customers.

“As SmartLynx Airlines continues to modernise its fleet, there’s no doubt that the Boeing 737 MAX 8 is the right aircraft for us, and we were pleased to work with SMBC to make it happen,” said Zygimantas Surintas, the CEO of Smartlynx Airlines. “Not only will these aircraft allow us to expand our services and the markets we can cover, it will also allow us to ensure even better-quality service and unmatched technical reliability.”

SMBC Aviation Capital is one of the world’s leading aircraft operating lease companies and will be the first lessor to support SmartLynx with 737 MAX 8 type aircraft.

Barry Flannery, Chief Commercial Officer, SMBC Aviation Capital said: “We are delighted to sign this deal with our new customer SmartLynx which will support the expansion of their fleet in to the Boeing 737-Max aircraft family. This deal shows that there is continued growing demand from customers for SMBC Aviation Capital’s young, fuel efficient narrow body aircraft and highlights our continued commitment to supporting our customers’ adoption of the latest generation, most environmentally friendly aircraft types.”

The first two 737 MAX 8 units will be introduced to the SmartLynx fleet in April, with further type additions planned later in the Summer, 2022. To ensure successful deliveries, SmartLynx has also entered into a partnership with Boeing, which will support airline throughout the whole entry into the service process.

“We are delighted that SmartLynx Airlines has selected the 737 MAX to diversify and grow its charter fleet. The 737 MAX will help SmartLynx’s customers reduce their operating costs by cutting fuel consumption and lowering noise and CO2 emissions,” said Ricardo Cavero, Vice President Commercial Sales & Marketing Europe, Israel & Turkey, The Boeing Company.

The 737 MAX 8 will be the first returning Boeing aircraft to be operated by SmartLynx Airlines after a decade long break.

A recruitment campaign has already been launched to source suitably qualified crews for the newly leased aircraft.

February 7, 2022

Note: the SmartLynx fleet currently consists exclusively of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.