12% rise in February 2020 at Brussels South Charleroi Airport

Brussels South Charleroi Airport recorded another rise in passenger traffic in February 2020. This year, 575,694 travellers crossed the tarmac at BSCA, so a 12% increase compared with the results for February 2019. The number of commercial aircraft movements also saw a rise of 6%, both for departures and arrivals. Load factors fell by one point, reaching 88% during the second month of 2020.

Compared to the same period in 2019, the results recorded are on the up for Brussels South Charleroi Airport. 290,591 passengers took off from Brussels-Charleroi airport, so a 12% increase. The trend is exactly the same for return flights, with 285,103 travellers being welcomed.

Despite the crisis that Italy is currently experiencing, it was still the most popular destination from/to Brussels South Charleroi Airport. It was followed by Spain, France, Morocco and lastly Romania.

Philippe VERDONCK, Chief Executive Officer of Brussels South Charleroi Airport, announces: « We ended February 2020 on a positive note. A 12% increase is remarkable and we can only thank our travellers for the trust they put in us. Europe is currently going through a crisis that will have a considerable impact on our industry. Following the Italian government’s decision, Ryanair will be suspending its flights from/to Italy as of Friday 13 March 2020 for a period of 26 days, so up until 8 April 2020. This decision will have consequences for our March results. A reduction in our passenger traffic will be regrettable. However, we continue to monitor the situation in Belgium and Europe and are following the recommendations of the relevant authorities to make sure that different health and safety guidelines are respected. »

Charleroi, 12 February 2020