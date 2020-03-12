Key traffic figures Zurich Airport February 2020: -1.2%

In February 2020, 2’010’199 passengers passed through Zurich Airport, corresponding to a decrease of 1.2% compared to last year.

Local passengers decreased by 0.5% to 1’435’073 in February 2020. The transfer rate is at 28.4% in the month under review (-0.5 percentage points vs. previous year) and transfer passengers decreased by 2.8% to 570’510.

In February 2020, air traffic movements decreased to 18’656 (-5.3% vs. previous year). The average passenger per movement figure increased to 123.0 (+4.3% vs. previous year). The average seat load factor is at 73.0% (+1.3 percentage points vs. previous year).

In February 2020, a total of 34’697 tons of freight were transported at Zurich Airport. This corresponds to a decrease in freight volume of 4.7% compared to last year.

11.03.2020