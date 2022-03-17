Brussels Airport presents Summer 2022 schedule; 6 new destinations and 4 new airlines

On 27 March, the summer season officially starts at Brussels Airport with an extensive new summer schedule. This summer, Brussels Airport will be offering no less than 185 direct destinations. A broad and varied choice with six new destinations, including Aruba (TUI fly), Curaçao (Air Belgium) and Havana (TUI fly), and no less than four new airlines, among which Transavia that is stationing an aircraft at Brussels Airport.

6 new destinations and 4 new airlines at Brussels Airport this summer

With the summer just around the corner, Brussels Airport can offer an overview of the new summer schedule, which commences on Sunday 27 March. The airport will be directly connected with no less than 185 destinations and is thus gradually reaching the number of destinations before the Covid crisis (202 destinations summer 2019). These destinations are offered by a total of sixty passenger airlines at Brussels Airport.

Six new destinations

The offer keeps expanding for those who love exotic destinations. Curaçao and Havana were already introduced as new destinations last winter, operated respectively by Air Belgium and TUI fly. Starting in April, TUI fly will also be offering weekly flights to Aruba. There are also new sun destinations within Europe with Ohrid (North Macedonia) and Zadar (Croatia) by TUI fly and Kalamata (Greece) by AEGEAN.

Four new and three returning airlines

On 30 June, the Dutch low-cost airline of the Air-France-KLM Group, Transavia, will be stationing a Boeing 737-800 at Brussels Airport and will start operating 16 flights a week to Alicante, Ibiza, Faro and Heraklion. In May, start-up airline Flyr, from Norway, will be starting four flights a week to Oslo. The Icelandic PLAY launches four weekly flights, in this case to Reykjavik, with connections to the United States. From 2 May, TUS Airways, from Cyprus, will be flying to Larnaca on Monday and Friday.

In addition to these new airlines, we can also welcome back three airlines to Brussels Airport, which will be restarting their operations after a break of two years. At the end of March, Delta Air Lines will start a daily flight to New York JFK. From May onwards, Air Transat will be operating three flights per week to Montreal. CSA Czech Airlines is returning at the end of March on the route to Prague.

New routes

Various airlines will be expanding their operations from Brussels Airport this summer. Corendon Airlines will be operating their first flights to Las Palmas and Tenerife in Spain, and Nador and Al Hoceima in Morocco. Eurowings is starting a weekly flight to Pristina (Kosovo). Brussels Airlines is opening routes to Mytilene and Samos in Greece, Rabat (Morocco) and Munich (Germany). The Greek SKY Express will fly not only to Athens but also to Heraklion; Royal Air Maroc will be starting a new twice-weekly flight to Marrakesh, and Turkish Airlines will be flying 3 times a week to Ankara. Finally, Swiss will also be flying daily to Geneva.

Major intercontinental destinations that will once again be served directly include Miami (TUI fly) and Ouagadougou and Conakry (Brussels Airlines). With the deployment of a 9th Airbus A330, Brussels Airlines will be able to further expand the network to Africa.