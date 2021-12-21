Transavia launches four sunny destinations from Brussels Airport in Summer 2022

Next summer, Transavia will offer four destinations from Brussels Airport: Alicante and Ibiza in Spain, Heraklion-Crete in Greece and Faro in Portugal. Tickets departing from Brussels for summer 2022 can be booked from today, 21 December.

Even before corona dominated the economy and society, Transavia already had plans to start flights from Brussels Airport. In the past 1.5 years, in addition to planning and maintaining the Transavia network in the Netherlands, the possibilities for the network in the long(er) term have also been examined. And the choice for Brussels is still valid.

“Our flights from Brussels Airport strengthen our position in the Dutch and Belgian market,” says Marcel de Nooijer, General Manager of Transavia. “Many of our current customers and business partners already come from Belgium and the southern Netherlands. That is why we see the start of flying from Brussels as a great step to continue to provide existing customers in Belgium and the Netherlands with their wishes with a number of beautiful destinations.”

“We are pleased to welcome Transavia to Brussels Airport, an airline that has also enjoyed increasing popularity for many years among Belgian travellers looking for a sunny destination,” said Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport. “In addition, the winter sports flight to Innsbruck offers our travellers a new destination in our ever-growing network of cities in Europe.”

Tickets to these destinations can be booked for the 2022 season from today via the Transavia website.

From Brussels, Transavia brings passengers to Ibiza and Faro 4 times a week, to Alicante 5 to 6 times a week and Heraklion 2 times a week. To make this possible, Transavia will station one aircraft in Brussels. Flights to the summer destinations will start on the following dates:

Ibiza: 25 June 2022

Alicante: 30 June 2022

Heraklion: 26 June 2022

Faro: 30 June 2022

Prior to the summer of 2022, Transavia will start flights from Brussels to Innsbruck in Austria on 23 December 2021.