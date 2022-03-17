President Joe Biden will join NATO and European Council Summit in Brussels, Belgium

President Joe Biden will travel to Brussels, Belgium on 24 March to join an extraordinary NATO summit and the European Council Summit, a meeting with the 27 European Union countries. When President Joe Biden lands in Brussels next week, he will do so mainly to emphasize how united the NATO and European Union countries are.

“President Joe Bidden will join the NATO Summit to discuss the ongoing deterrence and defense efforts in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine as well as to reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our NATO Allies,” the White House wrote in a press statement.

“President Biden will also join a scheduled European Council Summit to discuss our shared concerns about Ukraine, including transatlantic efforts to impose economic costs on Russia, provide humanitarian support to those affected by the violence, and address other challenges related to the conflict.”

The message towards Russia is clear: “Russian President Vladimir Putin was convinced that Ukraine would capitulate much faster, Putin is also surprised by the unanimity with which the Western world have condemned the war,” professor David Criekemans explains to Belgian daily newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.