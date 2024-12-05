EU Green Deal projects showcase progress in greening ports and airports at Seas to Skies Conference

The Seas to Skies Conference, held on December 3–4, 2024, in Brussels and Antwerp, brought together five EU Green Deal projects—Stargate, OLGA, TULIPS, PIONEERS, and MAGPIE—to advance sustainable practices in European ports and airports. Supported by €125 million in EU Horizon 2020 funding, the projects aim to reduce emissions, promote sustainable fuels, and enhance energy efficiency.

Industry leaders and policymakers highlighted achievements, including electrified ground handling at airports, hydrogen storage solutions, and 13 pilot demonstrations at major European ports. Collaborative discussions focused on knowledge-sharing, scalability, and holistic approaches to green transitions.

EU officials and project coordinators emphasised the importance of innovation and cross-sector cooperation in achieving net-zero emissions and driving systemic change across transport ecosystems.