Finnair sees growth in passenger and cargo traffic for November 2024 despite weather delays

In November 2024, Finnair carried 892,700 passengers, a 9.9% year-on-year increase, outpacing the 5.6% rise in capacity (ASKs). This led to a 2.9 percentage point improvement in the passenger load factor (PLF), reaching 73.9%.

Strong performance was noted in European, Middle Eastern, and domestic traffic, while North Atlantic traffic saw declines due to reduced flights to Los Angeles and Miami.

Cargo operations also grew, with total cargo tonnes increasing by 8.7%. However, on-time performance dropped to 71.5%, down from 79.3% last year, due to heavy snowfalls at Helsinki Airport.