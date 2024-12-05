Volotea expands Bordeaux operations in 2025 with new one aircraft, jobs, and five new routes

Volotea will strengthen its presence at Bordeaux Airport in 2025 with the addition of a new Airbus A320 and five new routes. The expansion will make Volotea the leading airline in Bordeaux by number of destinations, offering 35 routes across 8 countries, including newly announced connections to Marseille, Malta, Bari, Alicante, and Alghero.

The airline’s capacity will grow to 1.2 million seats annually, a 38% increase from 2024 and a 71% rise compared to 2019.

This growth will create 30 direct jobs and nearly 200 additional indirect positions, further cementing Volotea’s significant economic contribution to the Gironde region. Since launching operations in Bordeaux in 2013, Volotea has consistently enhanced local connectivity while maintaining strong operational performance, with a 99.3% flight completion rate in 2024.

France remains Volotea’s largest market, with a projected 8 million seats in 2025 across 270 routes, half of which face no competition.