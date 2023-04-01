Brussels Airport offers unlimited fast lane for one year at a bargain price

Sometimes, queues at security can be very long, especially at the peak morning hours or at the beginning of holidays. But there is a way to avoid those queues, without necessarily travelling in first or business class. It is called the “Fast Lane”.
Ready to fly through the security screening at Brussels Airport? For a full year? On 20 April, a brand new product will be available on Brussels Airport’s Online Shop.
During a pre-order period, you can enjoy a special offer where you only pay an introductory price of €99 instead of the regular price of €169. Plus, as a bonus, if you order before Sunday 7 May 2023, you receive €100 in the form of four €25 vouchers for the Online Shop (the vouchers can be used for purchases of €75 minimum).
How does it work?
- You buy your Fast Lane Subscription in Brussels Airport’s Online Shop (from the 20th of April 2023)
- You register the subscription to your account
- You receive your QR code in your confirmation mail and on your personal dashboard
- This same QR code gives you access to the Fast Lane the whole year long from the moment of purchase
- The QR code can be added to your Apple wallet/Google wallet
The rules of the game
- Your QR code is strictly personal and can only be used by the person linked to the purchase
- Valid for one year
- Valid for Shengen and non-Shengen flights
- Restricted to the opening hours of the Fast Lane: 04:00 – 21:00
- Valid for Fast Lane access at screening, excluding the border control