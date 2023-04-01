Brussels Airport offers unlimited fast lane for one year at a bargain price

Sometimes, queues at security can be very long, especially at the peak morning hours or at the beginning of holidays. But there is a way to avoid those queues, without necessarily travelling in first or business class. It is called the “Fast Lane”.

Ready to fly through the security screening at Brussels Airport? For a full year? On 20 April, a brand new product will be available on Brussels Airport’s Online Shop.

During a pre-order period, you can enjoy a special offer where you only pay an introductory price of €99 instead of the regular price of €169. Plus, as a bonus, if you order before Sunday 7 May 2023, you receive €100 in the form of four €25 vouchers for the Online Shop (the vouchers can be used for purchases of €75 minimum).

How does it work?

You buy your Fast Lane Subscription in Brussels Airport’s Online Shop (from the 20th of April 2023)

You register the subscription to your account

You receive your QR code in your confirmation mail and on your personal dashboard

This same QR code gives you access to the Fast Lane the whole year long from the moment of purchase

The QR code can be added to your Apple wallet/Google wallet The rules of the game Your QR code is strictly personal and can only be used by the person linked to the purchase

Valid for one year

Valid for Shengen and non-Shengen flights

Restricted to the opening hours of the Fast Lane: 04:00 – 21:00

Valid for Fast Lane access at screening, excluding the border control