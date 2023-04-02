Austrian Airlines expands its European network with 7 new summer destinations

Seven new destinations in the summer flight schedule

Austrian flight schedule significantly increased with a total of almost 120 destinations and over 1,200 weekly flights

CCO Michael Trestl: “The expansion of the short-haul network highlights our positioning as the clear number 1 in Vienna and increases our footprint in the European market!”

Austrian Airlines is significantly expanding its programme for the summer season: The Austrian Airline is offering seven new destinations in the 2023 summer flight schedule, which starts at the end of March and thus just in time for the Easter holidays, in addition to proven destinations and a condensed European programme.

Flights to Porto, Marseille, Billund and Tivat are completely new to the programme. Previously served on a seasonal basis, the Sicilian city of Palermo has also been included in the scheduled summer flight timetable. In addition, the connection to Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, which was already a fixed component of the Austrian route network before the Corona pandemic, will be operated again. The Austrian airline is offering flights to all new destinations up to three times a week. The Norwegian city of Tromsø, which Austrian Airlines launched as a “Christmas flight” in December 2022, will be served once a week between June and August.

“The expansion of the short-haul network highlights our positioning as the clear number 1 in Vienna and increases our footprint in the European market. The goal is to give our guests a diverse portfolio of European destinations as well as an attractive flight schedule and great offers,” said Austrian Airlines CCO Michael Trestl.

Culinary highlights with Austrian

As a special highlight, passengers on the first flights can expect a heavenly sweet surprise from the Demel confectionery on board. On all flights, passengers enjoy the culinary offerings of the Austrian Melangerie. In Economy Class on our short- and medium-haul flights, the Austrian Melangerie provides a diverse selection of Austrian dishes, snacks and drinks – from small sweet or savoury snacks to the classic Wiener Schnitzel to customise the on-board service.

“Austrian Airlines represents Austrian hospitality, cordiality and top service. It is a priority for us to make the entire journey a special experience for our guests. In addition to our offered service on board, our route network is also growing again,” Michael Trestl emphasises in conclusion.

New destinations at a glance

Route Flight number Flight days Vienna – Vilnius (26.04.) OS 635 Wednesday, Friday, Sunday Vienna – Palermo (30.03.) OS 487 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday Vienna – Marseille (31.03.) OS 401 Wednesday, Friday, Sunday Vienna – Porto (01.04.) OS 445 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday Vienna – Billund (04.04) OS 321 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday Vienna – Tivat (13.05.) OS 725 Monday, Wednesday, Saturday Vienna – Tromsø (05.06.) OS 329 Monday

Vilnius was the first destination of the new flight connections in 2023 and was already served on 26 March. Palermo followed on 30 March, Marseille on 31 March, Porto on 1 April. In the next weeks, Billund will be served on 4 April and Tivat on 13 May.

The grand finale will be the flight to Tromsø on 05 June.