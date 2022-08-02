Billund Airport breaks record in July 2022: half a million passengers in one month

In July, Billund Airport had the biggest month ever in the airport’s nearly 58-year history. A total of 515,060 passengers travelled through the terminal, which was 21 percent more than in July 2019, which was the best month so far.

The terminal at Billund Airport has been busy this summer, and on the platform in front of the terminal, there have been long lines of planes ready to fly a record number of passengers on holiday.

July was also the best month ever since the airport was established on 1 November 1964. A total of 515,060 passengers used the international West Denmark Airport, and that was 21.3 percent more than in the previous record month back in July 2019, when 424,585 travelled to/from Billund Airport.

The number of passengers could even have been even higher if there had not been a one-day strike at Lufthansa and cuts in the traffic programme of KLM, Lufthansa and British Airways.

“Despite cancelled flights and some strike-affected charter flights with SAS, we hit a new all-time high. Even with a double-digit growth rate. And we are fortunately prepared for that at Billund Airport. The airlines have shown great confidence in Billund Airport and Western Denmark, and this is responded to by the Danes, who travel more than ever before,” says Jan Hessellund, managing director of Billund Airport.

More air traffic on the way

While Billund Airport can be happy about the good passenger numbers in July, it is already looking forward to autumn and winter. On 5 September, SUN-AIR resumes the route to London City, and at the same time, Turkish Airlines returns to Istanbul in the winter schedule.

“SUN-AIR is back on the platform again from September, which the business travellers are especially looking forward to. In addition, we have received confirmation here in July that Turkish Airlines will continue to fly into the winter season again. They have not done that during corona. So it is great that they are back, as their winter flights are attractive both to holiday travellers to, for example, the Maldives, to business travellers, but also to a large extent to the Turks living here,” says the airport director.

Billund Airport has not only come back very strongly from the corona pandemic in the passenger segment. In Cargo Center Billund on the south side of the runway, there is still a lot of activity. In total, 5,977 tonnes were handled, which is, however, a decrease of 7.4 percent compared to the previous year.

Soon there will be even more activity, because on 3 August Virgin Atlantic Cargo will start three weekly rotations to London Heathrow Airport, and later this year Maersk Air Cargo will enter the airport with cargo routes to and from China.

Source: Check-in.DK