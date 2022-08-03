Wizz Air and Ryanair report strongly increased July traffic

By
André Orban
-
0
10

WIZZ AIR JULY TRAFFIC GROWS TO 4.7M PASSENGERS

Wizz Air Holdings (UK) reports June 2022 passengers are up 61.1% to 4.7 million, with Load Factor up 11.2 points to 89.7%, and capacity up 40.9%.

RYANAIR JULY TRAFFIC GROWS TO 16.8M PASSENGERS

Ryanair Holdings plc today (Wed, 3 Aug) released July traffic statistics as follows:

           Month    Rolling Annual
          Jul 21Jul 22Change Jul 21Jul 22Change
GUESTS 9.3m16.8m+81% 40.0m142.0m+255%
L. FACTOR80%96%+16 ppts 73%87%+14 ppts

Ryanair operated approx. 92,300 flights in July 22.

Prior MonthsGuestsL.F. %
December1  9.5m81%
January1  7.0m79%
February1  8.7m86%
March211.2m87%
April14.2m91%
May15.4m92%
June15.9m95%
July16.8m96%

1 Dec, Jan & Feb traffic was damaged by Omicron restrictions.

2 Mar traffic was damaged by the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 Feb.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.