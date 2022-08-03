Wizz Air and Ryanair report strongly increased July traffic

WIZZ AIR JULY TRAFFIC GROWS TO 4.7M PASSENGERS

Wizz Air Holdings (UK) reports June 2022 passengers are up 61.1% to 4.7 million, with Load Factor up 11.2 points to 89.7%, and capacity up 40.9%.

RYANAIR JULY TRAFFIC GROWS TO 16.8M PASSENGERS

Ryanair Holdings plc today (Wed, 3 Aug) released July traffic statistics as follows:

Month Rolling Annual Jul 21 Jul 22 Change Jul 21 Jul 22 Change GUESTS 9.3m 16.8m +81% 40.0m 142.0m +255% L. FACTOR 80% 96% +16 ppts 73% 87% +14 ppts

Ryanair operated approx. 92,300 flights in July 22.

Prior Months Guests L.F. % December1 9.5m 81% January1 7.0m 79% February1 8.7m 86% March2 11.2m 87% April 14.2m 91% May 15.4m 92% June 15.9m 95% July 16.8m 96%

1 Dec, Jan & Feb traffic was damaged by Omicron restrictions.

2 Mar traffic was damaged by the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 Feb.