Wizz Air and Ryanair report strongly increased July traffic

WIZZ AIR JULY TRAFFIC GROWS TO 4.7M PASSENGERS
Wizz Air Holdings (UK) reports June 2022 passengers are up 61.1% to 4.7 million, with Load Factor up 11.2 points to 89.7%, and capacity up 40.9%.
RYANAIR JULY TRAFFIC GROWS TO 16.8M PASSENGERS
Ryanair Holdings plc today (Wed, 3 Aug) released July traffic statistics as follows:
|Month
|Rolling Annual
|Jul 21
|Jul 22
|Change
|Jul 21
|Jul 22
|Change
|GUESTS
|9.3m
|16.8m
|+81%
|40.0m
|142.0m
|+255%
|L. FACTOR
|80%
|96%
|+16 ppts
|73%
|87%
|+14 ppts
Ryanair operated approx. 92,300 flights in July 22.
|Prior Months
|Guests
|L.F. %
|December1
|9.5m
|81%
|January1
|7.0m
|79%
|February1
|8.7m
|86%
|March2
|11.2m
|87%
|April
|14.2m
|91%
|May
|15.4m
|92%
|June
|15.9m
|95%
|July
|16.8m
|96%
1 Dec, Jan & Feb traffic was damaged by Omicron restrictions.
2 Mar traffic was damaged by the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 Feb.