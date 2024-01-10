KLM increases frequency to Billund after Brussels Airlines scraps the destination next summer

In the upcoming summer traffic programme, KLM is set to enhance its connectivity from Billund Airport, introducing an additional daily departure to Amsterdam. This increase will bring the total number of flights between Billund and the major Dutch airport to six times a day.

The aviation landscape can be dynamic, marked by fluctuations and changes. Despite the setback of Brussels Airlines not finding the wet-lease capacity to operate the Brussels-Billund route during the upcoming summer, the positive news from KLM serves as a counterbalance. This expansion in flight frequency between Billund and Amsterdam reflects KLM’s commitment to enhancing its service and connectivity in the region.