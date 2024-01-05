Brussels Airlines scraps Billund in the offer for summer 2024

Brussels Airlines has decided not to offer Billund in its summer offer from Brussels in 2024.

According to Brussels Airlines spokesman Nico Cardone, the decision to scrap Billund was taken because the airline will no longer work with a wet-lease partner this summer. In the summer of 2023, the flight to Billund was operated by CityJet with Mitsubishi CRJ-900 or CRJ-1000 aircraft.

Billund is the only destination that will not be on offer due to the lack of wet-lease capacity, Nico Cardone confirmed to Aviation24.be.