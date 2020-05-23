Shareholders make a temporary closure of Berlin Tegel airport possible as of 15 June

The shareholders of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH (FBB) met in the morning of 20 May and unanimously adopted the following resolution:

“The shareholders agree to the implementation of an enforceable decision of the Civil Aviation Authority of the state of Berlin on the FBB’s application of 29th April 2020 for a temporary exemption from the operating obligation for Berlin-Tegel Airport as of 15th June 2020 under the conditions that:

1. Management asserts that it will ensure that civil air traffic is served in accordance with demand at all times and

2. The government’s user interests in government flight operations are safeguarded.”

Rainer Bretschneider, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH: “I am glad that the discussion from the past few weeks has led to a positive and, above all, unanimous result, which gives the management the freedom to act in the interests of the company, but also in the interests of the air traffic in the entire capital region. I assume that responsible use will also be made of this.”

Prof. Dr.-Ing. Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, CEO of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH: “The aim is to organise flight operations in a stable, efficient and reliable manner over the coming months until the BER becomes operational on 31st October. Ensuring the best possible flight operations under the current corona conditions is our task. We welcome the willingness of the government to start flight operations at Schönefeld in the near future. This is a clear commitment to BER. On the basis of further traffic developments, we will take the necessary measures after the official approval has been given. The needs of the airlines and the impact of the hygiene and clearance regulations on flight operations are the main factors influencing these measures.”

Comment: In view of the reduced traffic, the temporary closure of Berlin Tegel might well become definitive, since Berlin Brandenburh’s new airport will open on 31 October.