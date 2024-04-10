1.92 million passengers travelled via Berlin Airport in March 2024 (+15%)

Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) saw a significant increase in passenger traffic in March 2024 compared to March 2023. Around 1.92 million passengers travelled through BER, a 15% increase. While still below pre-pandemic levels (2.93 million in 2019), it shows a positive trend.

Air traffic also grew, with 14,636 aircraft movements recorded, a 10.8% increase year-over-year. This is still lower than pre-pandemic levels (24,253 movements in 2019).

The news is even better for air freight. BER handled 3,529 tonnes of cargo in March 2024, a significant 24.2% increase compared to March 2023. Notably, air cargo volume even surpasses pre-pandemic levels, showing a 26.6% increase compared to March 2019.