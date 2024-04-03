Ryanair expands range of flights from Berlin: six new European destinations in the summer flight schedule

Ryanair has announced a significant expansion of its flight offerings from Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER), adding six new European destinations to its summer schedule. The new destinations include Castellón, Kaunas, Birmingham, Trieste, Dubrovnik, and Reggio di Calabria.

Additionally, the airline will increase frequencies on existing routes such as Rome, Manchester, Chania, and Tallinn.

Aletta von Massenbach, CEO of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH, emphasised the importance of Ryanair as a key partner and expressed excitement for the added variety of destinations available to passengers, bringing the total number of destinations served by Ryanair from BER to 53 for the summer season.

The new flights to the aforementioned destinations will operate on various days of the week, providing passengers with increased options for travel.