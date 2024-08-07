Berlin Brandenburg Airport sees passenger and freight growth in July 2024

Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) experienced notable growth in passenger and freight volumes in July 2024. The airport welcomed just over 2.36 million passengers, marking a 7.1% increase compared to July 2023, which saw around 2.2 million passengers. Although still below the pre-pandemic level of 3.36 million passengers in July 2019, the increase is significant.

From January to July 2024, BER handled 14.19 million passengers, an 11.7% rise from the same period last year (12.7 million). The busiest day was July 15, 2024, with 90,316 passengers.

Aircraft movements also increased, with 17,312 takeoffs and landings in July 2024, 1,185 more than in July 2023. However, this is still lower than the 25,700 aircraft movements recorded in July 2019.

Freight volumes saw a substantial rise, with around 4,085 tonnes of air freight loaded in July 2024, a 48.9% increase over July 2023 and a 27.4% increase compared to July 2019.

Overall, BER’s passenger and freight volumes are on a growth trajectory, reflecting a positive trend in the post-pandemic recovery.