Condor expands network with Copa and Emirates partnerships

Condor is enhancing global connectivity with new partnerships, offering seamless travel options from Panama and Dubai.

Latin America & Caribbean : Condor’s new Frankfurt-Panama City (PTY) route, in partnership with Copa Airlines , grants access to 40+ destinations , including Costa Rica, Peru, Ecuador, Chile, and Argentina.

Asia & Australia: An expanded partnership with Emirates allows travellers from Berlin via Dubai to reach key destinations in Vietnam, India, Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia with smooth connections.

CEO Peter Gerber highlighted the seamless baggage transfers and premium service across all three airlines. Flights are available via Condor’s website and travel agencies.