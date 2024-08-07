Microsoft and CrowdStrike respond to Delta’s claims over $500 million IT outage

Microsoft and cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike are defending themselves against allegations from Delta Air Lines, which attributes last month’s technology outage and subsequent flight cancellations to the companies. The outage reportedly cost Delta $500 million.

Microsoft’s lawyer, Mark Cheffo, criticised Delta’s statements as “incomplete, false, misleading, and damaging” to Microsoft’s reputation. He suggested that Delta’s IT systems are likely supported by multiple technology vendors, not solely by Microsoft Windows.

Delta’s CEO Ed Bastian had blamed a faulty upgrade from CrowdStrike on Microsoft Windows machines for the disruption. In response, both Microsoft and CrowdStrike highlighted that Delta had rejected their offers of assistance to recover from the outage. Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella reached out to Bastian during the crisis but received no response.

Delta reiterated its commitment to IT reliability, noting substantial investments in IT infrastructure over the years but declined to comment further.

This conflict marks a significant escalation between the airline and the tech companies, with potential legal implications hinted at by Bastian.